TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Authorities responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 5500 block of North Oracle Road Friday night.

According to Northwest Fire, firefighters arrived at 11:40 p.m. and found the pedestrian in the southbound lanes of traffic on Oracle near Kanmar. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and was evaluated.

DPS troopers are investigating the accident.