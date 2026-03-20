Pedestrian killed in serious-injury collision on Southside; TPD investigating

One person is dead following a collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday evening, the Tucson Police Department said.

The Tucson Police Department responded to the scene of what was initially reported as a "serious-injury collision."

TPD confirmed that the incident had turned fatal.

Traffic detectives have taken over the scene to continue the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Police have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian or details regarding the driver involved. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more