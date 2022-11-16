Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Tuesday, Nov. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday around 10 p.m. near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD officers and responders from the Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene of the collision, near 1400 South Craycroft Road, where they pronounced the pedestrian dead.

Investigators identified him as 42-year-old Nathen Joel Ramonett.

According to the TPD, the vehicle which hit Ramonett had already driven away before officers arrived.

Reports say the Ramonett was crossing Craycroft Road when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. Detectives say the vehicle they're looking for is a dark-colored SUV—likely a Chevrolet or GMS from the early 2000s.

Police are asking anyone with information call 911 or 88-CRIME. This is an ongoing investigation.