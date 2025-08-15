Pedestrian killed in crash on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after midnight Thursday in the 5000 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Officers with Operations Division South and Tucson Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian unresponsive in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic detectives say the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Campbell Avenue when they were hit by a southbound pickup truck. The pedestrian then came to rest in the northbound lanes, where they were struck by two additional vehicles.

Police say the pedestrian was not in a marked or implied crosswalk. All drivers involved were evaluated for impairment, but officers determined none were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Whether the pedestrian had alcohol or drugs in their system will be determined through medical records.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Investigators say walking in the roadway was the major contributing factor in the crash. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

No charges or citations have been issued, and the investigation is ongoing.

KGUN 9 will have the latest.