School bus hits high school student near Thornydale and Linda Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A school bus hit a student in a crosswalk, slowing traffic at the Thornydale and Linda Vista intersection Tuesday.

Collision on Linda Vista and Thornydale https://t.co/ACWGaioxOV pic.twitter.com/HwAdTVskal — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 11, 2021

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, traffic was blocked while the investigation took place. The intersection reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.

Marana Unified School District released this statement:

This morning, a Mountain View High School student was involved in a collision with a school bus at Thornydale Road and Linda Vista Boulevard. The student was in a crosswalk and emergency services were called. The student was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The bus was released by Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the driver will complete post-accident protocols. MUSD and MVHS administration were on-site for the duration of the incident.

Ina and Cortaro worked as alternates.

