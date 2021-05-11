Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

School bus hits high school student near Thornydale and Linda Vista

A wreck involving a pedestrian shut down the Thornydale and Linda Vista intersection Tuesday.
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 12:21:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A school bus hit a student in a crosswalk, slowing traffic at the Thornydale and Linda Vista intersection Tuesday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, traffic was blocked while the investigation took place. The intersection reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.

Marana Unified School District released this statement:

This morning, a Mountain View High School student was involved in a collision with a school bus at Thornydale Road and Linda Vista Boulevard. The student was in a crosswalk and emergency services were called. The student was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The bus was released by Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the driver will complete post-accident protocols. MUSD and MVHS administration were on-site for the duration of the incident.

Ina and Cortaro worked as alternates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.