Pedestrian injured in wreck near Valencia and Headley

Posted: 7:39 AM, Mar 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-09 10:39:31-04
A vehicle injured a pedestrian Monday near Valencia and Headley. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A vehicle injured a pedestrian Monday near Valencia and Headley.

Tucson police say the victim, a man, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. No roads were closed.

