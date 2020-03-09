Pedestrian injured in wreck near Valencia and Headley

TUCSON, Ariz. - A vehicle injured a pedestrian Monday near Valencia and Headley.
Tucson police say the victim, a man, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. No roads were closed.
