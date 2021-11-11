Watch
Pedestrian injured in crash near Broadway & Kolb

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 9:21 PM, Nov 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after a collision on Tucson's East side.

It happened at Broadway and Kolb before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tucson Police said the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

Our crew on the scene said traffic is a little backed up in the area. Police have not told us about any road or lane closures.

