Pedestrian injured in crash near Broadway & Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after a collision on Tucson's East side.

It happened at Broadway and Kolb before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tucson Police said the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

Our crew on the scene said traffic is a little backed up in the area. Police have not told us about any road or lane closures.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

