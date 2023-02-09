Pedestrian in serious hit-and-run found with narcotics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash near Stone Avenue involving an unresponsive man.

The incident occurred Thursday, Feb. 9 around 1:30 a.m. north of West Glenn Street and North Stone Avenue.

According to TPD, the victim was a man in his 40s, lying in the curb lane of southbound Stone Avenue.

Officers found him with injuries from a collision with a car, and took him to Banner - University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the man was in the roadway, in the southbound lanes of Stone Avenue, and not in a marked or implied crosswalk.

Officers say they found narcotics in the man's possession, but do not know if he was under the influence.

According to the report, the car that hit the man drove off after the incident.

TPD says the vehicle is a light-colored, possibly grey, 2010-2012 Ford Fusion, and htat the car may hve noticeable front-end damage including on the windshield area.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

