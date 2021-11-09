Pedestrian hit in May hit-and-run dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian who was hit by a hit-and-run driver in May has died.

Police say 64-year-old James Walter Davis died Monday from injuries he suffered May 27.

Just after 10 a.m. that day, 23-year-old Christina Alehia Walker drove a 2006 Ford Focus that hit Davis, who was on foot, near 22nd Street and Swan.

Davis was trying to cross the intersection from north to south when the traffic light turned from red to green. Walker turned into the bus lane to pass vehicles that had slowed down for Davis. She drove through the intersection and hit Davis as he approached the curb.

Walker then drove off on eastbound 22nd Street and hit a speed limit sign and raised median before leaving the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of numerous felonies. The Pima County Medical Examiner said Davis died of injuries from the wreck.

The investigation is still open, and Walker could face additional charges now that Davis has died.

