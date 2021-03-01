Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 22nd St., TPD investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastbound 22nd St. is shutdown after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
According to TPD, 22nd St. is closed from 4th Ave. to 3rd Ave. as officers investigate.
The pedestrian reportedly has serious injuries.
