Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 22nd St., TPD investigating

22nd st closed due to pedestrian collision
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:39:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastbound 22nd St. is shutdown after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

According to TPD, 22nd St. is closed from 4th Ave. to 3rd Ave. as officers investigate.

The pedestrian reportedly has serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.