Pedestrian hit by train near Main Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Monday near Main Avenue and Fourth Street.

Officers from Operations Division West are asking drivers to avoid travel on N. Main Ave. at W. 4th St. while they investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian and a train.



Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/eLNKEBoMwn — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 22, 2021

The victim, a man, was seriously injured.

Police advised staying away from the intersection during the investigation. Stone and Broadway worked as alternates.

