Pedestrian hit by train near Main Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Monday near Main Avenue and Fourth Street.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 22, 2021
Officers from Operations Division West are asking drivers to avoid travel on N. Main Ave. at W. 4th St. while they investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian and a train.
Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/eLNKEBoMwn
The victim, a man, was seriously injured.
Police advised staying away from the intersection during the investigation. Stone and Broadway worked as alternates.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter