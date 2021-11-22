Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by train near Main Avenue

A pedestrian was hit by a train Monday near Main Avenue and Fourth Street. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:41:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Monday near Main Avenue and Fourth Street.

The victim, a man, was seriously injured.

Police advised staying away from the intersection during the investigation. Stone and Broadway worked as alternates.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!