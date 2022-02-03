Watch
Pedestrian hit by car near Speedway & Alvernon

Police Lights
Posted at 10:30 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 00:30:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on East Speedway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way Wednesday evening.

The Tucson Police Department says they are investigating the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area for a while, but the scene is now clear and the roadway has reopened.

So far, police have not provided details about what happened.

