Pedestrian hit by car near Speedway & Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on East Speedway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way Wednesday evening.
The Tucson Police Department says they are investigating the crash.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area for a while, but the scene is now clear and the roadway has reopened.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 3, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian at E. Speedway Blvd. & N. Alvernon. Traffic on eastbound Speedway Blvd. will be shut down temporarily, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/vbnHpozsvH
So far, police have not provided details about what happened.
