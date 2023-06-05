Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on May 23 passes at 72 years old from injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On May 23, 2023, the Tucson Police Department was notified of a collision involving an adult-male pedestrian and a 2005 Honda Accord on Speedway Blvd. and Rook Ave.

The pedestrian, who has now been identified as Marion Maciejewski, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Maciejewski passed away from those injuries on June 3 at 72 years old.

Detectives with the Traffic Investigations Unit determined he had been crossing Speedway Blvd. from south to north. The 2005 Honda Accord was traveling west when it struck Maciejewski. The Accord stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigators found Maciejewski had crossed within the crosswalk but had not activated the crossing signal when he was struck. The failure to yield to a pedestrian was determined to be the major contributor to the collision. The driver was not impaired.

TPD reported the investigation as still ongoing with charges and citations pending further investigation.