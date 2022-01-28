Watch
Pedestrian dead after getting hit by a car

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
Google Maps
According to officers and the Traffic Unit Detectives, pedestrian was attempting to cross N. Campbell Ave. from east to west when he was hit.
2000 N. Campbell Ave.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:59:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Deadly pedestrian collision occurred Jan. 27 before 9 p.m.

Operations Division West officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on North Campbell Avenue and East Waverly Street.

The pedestrian, 60 years old, was pronounced dead as officers and Tucson Fire arrived to the scene.

According to officers and the Traffic Unit Detectives, pedestrian was attempting to cross North Campbell Avenue in the 2000 block from east to west when he was hit by driver, 20 years old, in a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was sprinting to get across the roadway, according to witness.

Traffic Unit Detectives are currently investigating.

