TUCSON, Ariz. - A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car near Grant and Columbus Thursday night.
Tucson Police say all directions of travel shut down after 10 p.m. Westbound traffic on Grant Road will be closed from Mountain View to Columbus.
The closure will be for the next several hours. Avoid the area if possible.
TPD is working a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian on Grant near Columbus. The intersection is CLOSED. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TbzsPuExf8— Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) March 30, 2018
