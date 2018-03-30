Pedestrian hit by car closes intersection, Grant and Columbus

Brandi Walker
10:25 PM, Mar 29, 2018
44 mins ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car near Grant and Columbus Thursday night.

Tucson Police say all directions of travel shut down after 10 p.m. Westbound traffic on Grant Road will be closed from Mountain View to Columbus.

The closure will be for the next several hours. Avoid the area if possible.

