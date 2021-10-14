Pedestrian, 34, killed in Valencia wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after a Wednesday crash near Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a pickup truck hit 34-year-old Brett Navarrete, who was on foot and not in a crosswalk. He was pronounced dead.
Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the wreck.
