Pedestrian, 34, killed in Valencia wreck

A man died after a Wednesday crash near Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 14, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after a Wednesday crash near Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a pickup truck hit 34-year-old Brett Navarrete, who was on foot and not in a crosswalk. He was pronounced dead.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the wreck.

