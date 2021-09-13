PDEQ issues Ozone Pollution Air Advisory Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metro area Monday.

Anyone who is especially sensitive to air pollution could suffer coughing and trouble breathing and are advised to limit intense physical activity between noon and 6 p.m.

For more information on pollution levels, click here.

