PDEQ issues Ozone Pollution Air Advisory Monday

<p>A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.</p>
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:50:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metro area Monday.

Anyone who is especially sensitive to air pollution could suffer coughing and trouble breathing and are advised to limit intense physical activity between noon and 6 p.m.

For more information on pollution levels, click here.

