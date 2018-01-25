PD: Woman zip tied and sexually assaulted at Mesa apartment

MESA, Ariz. - A woman who says she was just looking for a ride home was zip tied and sexually assaulted.

Mesa Police report that on January 5 a woman was walking near Broadway and Alma School roads when a man offered her a ride home.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Fonseca Roman Orozco, took her to an apartment near Center Street and Southern Avenue. Orozco allegedly zip-tied her hands and feet and sexually assaulted her several times before taking her outside and cutting her loose.

The woman made her way home, but went to the hospital two days later, because she was still in pain from the assault.

Hospital workers contacted the police after seeing the injuries to her hands, feet and genital area.

The victim took police to the apartment where police reportedly found cut zip ties inside. The apartment managers identified Orozco as having access to the apartment, and the victim identified him as the suspect.

He allegedly admitted to the assault.

Orozco, who is in the United States Illegally, is being held without bond for sexual assault.