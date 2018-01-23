PD: Phoenix stalker says 'I can see you' while looking in woman's bedroom window

PHOENIX (AP) - A man was arrested twice in three days, for allegedly looking into a woman's bedroom window in Phoenix.

Phoenix police report that on January 12 at about 2:30 a.m., they were called to an apartment near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road for a trespasser.

The female victim reportedly told police that she was sleeping when she heard a man, later identified as 23-year-old Sang Thanh Nguyen, say, "I can see you."

The victim also reportedly told police that Nguyen tried to open the window, but was scared off by a responding officer.

He was captured by police about a block away.

Police say Nguyen was arrested for the same crime at the same location, three days before.

Nguyen is now being held without bond and has been charged with stalking, criminal trespassing and attempted voyeurism.