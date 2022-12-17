PCSO: Missing 75-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Craig Hansen.

Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area.

He is described as a 5'4" man with several tattoos including an eagle on the back of his head.

According to PCSO, Hansen told a friend he crashed his car, a 2011 Honda CRV with the Arizona license plate CBG6674.

The car has not been located.

If Hansen or his car is located, call 520-866-5111.