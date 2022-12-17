PCSO: Missing 75-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Craig Hansen.
Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area.
He is described as a 5'4" man with several tattoos including an eagle on the back of his head.
According to PCSO, Hansen told a friend he crashed his car, a 2011 Honda CRV with the Arizona license plate CBG6674.
The car has not been located.
If Hansen or his car is located, call 520-866-5111.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.