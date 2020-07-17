PCSD: Woman arrested with nearly 50 pounds of cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who was allegedly carrying a suitcase containing nearly 50 pounds of cocaine Wednesday.

According to the department, Dinorah Aguilazocho Roman, 45, was in the 5000 block of South 12th Avenue when she was arrested.

Detectives had consent to search her case.

Roman was booked into Pima County Jail and faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale.