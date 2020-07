TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing, vulnerable 45-year-old woman.

Tanya Clawson, who stands 5-5 and weighs 250 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday walking with a cane in the 6300 block of South Kolb Road. She was wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Those with information should call 911.