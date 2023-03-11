PCSD: Vigilant community members lends helping hand in arrest of felon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On March 9th, 2023 the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to a report of 37-year-old Jack Holland possibly harming himself.

Deputies say when they arrived at the property in the 5100 block of West Salerno Drive they could not find Holland, while searching the property they saw a man running away from the home.

Deputies say during the investigation they learned that Holland had a felony warrant for domestic violence.

According to PCSD with the aid of vigilant community members, deputies received updated information leading to the arrest of Holland.

Holland was transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Center and booked on the felony domestic violence warrant.