PCSD uses Crisis Call Transfer to respond to those with mental health needs

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is changing the way it handles 911 calls to better help those in mental health crisis.

According to the department, callers who have a behavioral health need and are in no immediate danger will be transferred to the Arizona Crisis Line.

Those who answer calls will use a triage system that will send calls to people trained in de-escalation and crisis stabilization. If needed, a Crisis Mobile Team will respond to a scene and put the needed resources in place to get help to people suffering mental health problems.

