TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men died in an early-morning Monday wreck.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies say 26-year-old Jhonus Gonzalez and 25-year-old Justin Ziegler died in a single-vehicle crash in the 3 a.m. hour near Speedway and Rancho del Jefe Loop.

The men were in a vehicle that was speeding down Speedway when the driver lost control.

Speedway was closed for several hours Monday during the investigation.