PCSD: Two inmates foiled in jail escape attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two inmates attempted to escape from Pima County Jail custody Tuesday.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 31-year-old Shaun Busch and 26-yer-old Roger Rios were transported to a hospital after allegedly faking overdoses.
Rios tried to jump off of his bed and leave the room but was stopped by corrections officers. Increased attention on Busch prevented him from trying to escape.
Both men were transported back to Pima County Jail and face charges of second-degree felony escape.
