PCSD: Traffic stop on I-10 leads to fentanyl seizure

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust when Pima County Sheriffs deputies found dozens of pounds of fentanyl pills in a car on Interstate 10.

PCSD says deputies stopped an SUV on I-10 on Wednesday, April 12 around 4:00 p.m. That's when they noticed inconsistencies in the driver's story as well as the car itself.

K9 Rikki was brought in and alerted to the scent of narcotics near the spare tire. When deputies cut into the tire, they found multiple packages containing what they believed to be fentanyl pills.

Over 61 pounds of pills were found, which equates to around 274,000 pills.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

