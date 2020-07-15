PCSD to hold virtual Car Seat Safety Class

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a virtual Car Seat Safety Class on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to the Facebook event, class will be taught on Zoom prior to receiving a car seat. Only one car seat will be given per family.

PCSD says a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will provide the car seat most appropriate for each child and will assist with the installation of the seat at the conclusion of the Zoom class.

Registration is required and class availability is limited.

For questions, or to sign up, email the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at Sarah.Philpott@sheriff.pima.gov