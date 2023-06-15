PCSD: Teenager dies after off-road vehicle rollover Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One 16-year-old is dead after an off-highway vehicle hit a deer and rolled over on West McGee Ranch Road—west of Sahuarita—Wednesday, June 14 a little after 2 p.m., says Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to PCSD, deputies and responders from Green Valley Fire Department arrived at the crash location—a private dirt roadway—to find that two teenagers had been injured.

The 16-year-old was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover, deputies reported, and had severe injuries when crews arrived. Despite efforts to provide medical care on location, the teenager passed away. PCSD says the teen did not have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

PCSD says detectives determined the driver was the 15-year-old—the second person at the scene—who sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.