PCSD: Suspicious man spotted near DeGrazia Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are warning the public about a suspicious person seen near DeGrazia Elementary School March 1 and March 6.
The man allegedly followed a student home, and was seen walking and driving in a neighborhood near the school several times.
The man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s and medium to thin build, between 5-7 and 6 feet. He has gray hear with a goatee and drives a midsize single-cab pickup truck.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
