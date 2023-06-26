PCSD: Suspect identified in "suspicious" fire at Jehovah's Witness hall

IN VIDEO PLAYER: Fire at Jehovah's Witnesses hall on West Wetmore Road deemed 'suspicious'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— On June 24, detectives identified 31-year-old Edison J. Thomas as the suspect in an arson investigation.

After a search warrant, Thomas was taken into custody and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He is facing two felony offenses: one count of Arson of an Occupied Structure and one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage.

On June 21, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to assist fire personnel with a reported fire at a House of Worship.

The fire was reported at around 12:45 AM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1743 W. Wetmore Rd.

Deputies were able to distinguish the fire prior to the fire department arriving, but the fire was determined to be suspicious.

The suspect, who has now been identified as Edison J. Thomas, had been captured by the security camera approaching the building.