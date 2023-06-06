PCSD: Suspect accused of stealing two thousand dollars worth of cigarettes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for man accused of stealing over two thousand dollars worth of cigarettes from a Circle K.

According to the department, the alleged theft took place on April 11, 2023 at the Circle K near the intersection of Wetmore Road and Romero Road.

Deputies say at around 3:51 a.m., the suspect jumped over the counter, and proceeded to steal the large quantity of cigarettes.

The department says suspect is a heavy-set, Hispanic male. He is believed to be around 5 feet 5 inches tall; he was last seen wearing a blue UArizona hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.