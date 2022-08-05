PCSD: Successful rescue on the Box Camp Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue recently aided two lost hikers on the Box Camp Trail.

With the help of Southern Arizona Rescue Association, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dating back to 1958, assisted the PCSD to locate and get liquids to the dehydrated hikers.

Image: PCSD Search and Rescue

Box Canyon Trail is part of the Coronado National Forest, and extends across the Santa Catalinas, including onto Mt. Lemmon and into the Sabino Basin.

Remember, if hiking during the summer:



Follow good hiking safety practices

Maintain proper social distancing

Be aware of your surroundings- humans aren’t the only ones enjoying the weather

Know your limits

When you are halfway finished with your water supply, turn around

RELATED: Horses, mules assisting law enforcement in searches and rescues