PCSD statement: Green Valley man allegedly killed roommate over woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Green Valley man, accused of shooting and killing his roommate, revealed to Pima County Sheriff's deputies how and why he did it, according to the PCSD probable cause statement obtained by KGUN 9.

The statement said 72-year-old Stephen Murray told deputies that he and the victim, 44-year-old Seth Satterwhite, had gotten into a text argument over a woman. The statement said that Murray was interested in the woman but that Satterwhite was apparently already involved with her.

Murray told Satterwhite that he had to find another place to live and feared that Satterwhite would return to the residence with a gun, the statement said. When Satterwhite got home, the statement continued, he was greeted by Murray who had his own gun, a Taurus .380 caliber, on hand.

Murray told deputies that he was going to either talk to Satterwhite or "take him out of the equation," the statement said.

When he told Satterwhite he wanted to talk, Satterwhite ignored the request and started walking toward his bedroom, the statement said. Murray shot Satterwhite twice in the back, the statement said. Satterwhite crawled into his room, where deputies would later find him dead.

Murray fled and called 9-1-1 near the Papago Road exit off of Interstate 19 to report the shooting and to say he was going to kill himself, the statement said. He then got back onto Interstate 19, where he was pulled over by deputies a short time later and taken into custody.

Murray will be arraigned later this week.

