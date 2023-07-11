Green Valley man arrested on suspicion of killing roommate

A 72-year-old man was arrested in Green Valley on Monday night on suspicion of first degree murder.

The man, Stephen Murray, called 9-1-1 at about 9:38 p.m. to report that he shot his roommate and that he was going to commit suicide, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies located Murray in a vehicle near the Papago Road Exit off of Interstate 19 and took him into custody.

In a welfare check to Murray's residence in the 1500 block of North Paseo de la Tinaja, deputies found his roommate, 44-year-old Seth Satterwhite dead with obvious signs of trauma.