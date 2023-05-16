PCSD: Single rollover crash due to impairment and excessive speed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County deputies responded to a crash involving injuries on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of El Tiro Road and Cocio Road.

Deputies arrived to find a single-car rollover crash in which the driver had been ejected.

The driver, identified as 68-year-old Joseph Hammons, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to PCSD, impairment and excessive speed were most likely the cause of the collision as multiple alcohol bottles were located and Hammons had an odor of intoxicants on his person.