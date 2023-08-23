Watch Now
PCSD seeking help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at Circle K

Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:55:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance in identifying two men suspects regarding a robbery at the Circle K on Oracle Road.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 15 around 4 a.m. at the Circle K located at 4990 North Oracle Road.

PCSD says the suspects went behind the counter and stole about $1,000.00 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

