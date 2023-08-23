PCSD seeking help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance in identifying two men suspects regarding a robbery at the Circle K on Oracle Road.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 15 around 4 a.m. at the Circle K located at 4990 North Oracle Road.

PCSD says the suspects went behind the counter and stole about $1,000.00 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.