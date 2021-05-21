Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD searching for two kids believed to be with non-custodial father

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Sebastian and Mason.jpg
Posted at 11:54 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 02:54:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two kids who are believed to be with their father, who does not have permission to have them.

Deputies say 10-year-old Mason Damian Garcia and 7-year-old Sebastian Armando Andrade were last seen Thursday, May 20th in the area of South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales.

The father of the two, identified by PCSD as Armando Canchola, is possibly traveling with the two in a 2006 Silver Volkswagen Touareg, Arizona Plate CNL 0059.

PCSD describes Mason as have dark brown eyes, black hair, approximately 5'0" and weighing about 110 lbs.

Mason PCSD missing kid.jpg
Mason Damian Garcia (10)

Officials describe Sebastian as have brown hair and eyes, about 3'5" and weighing about 65lbs.

Sebastian PCSD missing kid.jpg
Sebastian Armando Andrade (7)

Anyone with information on the location of Mason and Sebastian is urged to call 9-1-1. PCSD warns to not approach Canchola.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.