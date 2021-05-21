PCSD searching for two kids believed to be with non-custodial father

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two kids who are believed to be with their father, who does not have permission to have them.

Deputies say 10-year-old Mason Damian Garcia and 7-year-old Sebastian Armando Andrade were last seen Thursday, May 20th in the area of South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales.

The father of the two, identified by PCSD as Armando Canchola, is possibly traveling with the two in a 2006 Silver Volkswagen Touareg, Arizona Plate CNL 0059.

PCSD describes Mason as have dark brown eyes, black hair, approximately 5'0" and weighing about 110 lbs.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Mason Damian Garcia (10)

Officials describe Sebastian as have brown hair and eyes, about 3'5" and weighing about 65lbs.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Sebastian Armando Andrade (7)

Anyone with information on the location of Mason and Sebastian is urged to call 9-1-1. PCSD warns to not approach Canchola.