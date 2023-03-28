PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult in Benson

Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable missing adult.

Don Douglass is an 85 year old man standing 5'10 and weighing about 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen near 25000 E. Arapaho Trail around 7 in the evening on Monday, March 27. He left the previous address in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Traverse headed toward the Benson Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

----

