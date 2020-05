TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a vulnerable man who went missing from the Northwest side Tuesday evening.

William Robinson was last seen walking near Ina and Oracle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Robinson is wearing a black beanie, red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and sandals.

PCSD describes him as 6'6" and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.