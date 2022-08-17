PCSD searching for missing vulnerable 23-year-old

Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old.
Maria Celaya was last seen in the 16000 block of South Houghton Road around 3 in the afternoon on Tuesday.
She is described as 5'5", 178 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark colored top and dark colored shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Missing Vulnerable Adult https://t.co/2jL0iWOwCv pic.twitter.com/mUE0w0A2z7— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 17, 2022
----
