PCSD searching for missing vulnerable 23-year-old

Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old.

Maria Celaya was last seen in the 16000 block of South Houghton Road around 3 in the afternoon on Tuesday.

She is described as 5'5", 178 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored top and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

