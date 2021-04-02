Watch
UPDATE: Missing Marana boy found safe

Jaxton Altieri was last seen Thursday evening
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 9:43 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 01:06:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — UPDATE: Jaxton was found safe Thursday night. Original story below.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 8-year-old who was last seen Thursday night in Marana.

Law enforcement says Jaxton Altieri was seen around 7:30 in the evening at 10100 Anway Road, that's near the intersection with Avra Valley Road.

PCSD describes Jaxton as four feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. They said he was wearing a blue shirt, black jogger pants, and black sketcher shoes.

Law enforcement believes Jaxton is walking.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

