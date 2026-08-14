PCSD searching for man who offered Altar Valley Middle School student $50 for help at his home

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of approaching school staff with an unusual request Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Altar Valley Middle School around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious activity on campus, according to PCSD.

School staff told deputies that an elderly man walked into the front office and asked if a child could accompany him to help set up his computer, offering $50 for the assistance. Staff refused, and the man left campus, PCSD said.

The man is described as being between 70 and 80 years old. He was seen driving a small blue SUV and was last seen heading eastbound on Ajo Highway, according to the sheriff's department.

PCSD released surveillance images of the man and the vehicle in hopes someone can identify him. Deputies say they want to speak with him to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update this article as more information becomes available.