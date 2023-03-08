PCSD searching for man possibly following students home from DeGrazia school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a person who was reported to have been following students home.

Deputies received a call March 1 about a man near DeGrazia Elementary School, with one student reportedly being followed.

The student said they saw the man driving and walking around the DeGrazia area multiple times.

Deputies received another call March 6 from other students who went through similar incidents.

PCSD describes the man as:



Caucasian

Possibly in his 50's or 60's

Medium to thin build

Between 5'7" and 6'00"

Gray hair with a goatee

Might have a midsize single cab pickup truck

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 911 or 88-crime.