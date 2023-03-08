Watch Now
PCSD searching for man possibly following students home from DeGrazia school

Pima County Sheriff's Department
David Kasdan
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 22:35:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a person who was reported to have been following students home.

Deputies received a call March 1 about a man near DeGrazia Elementary School, with one student reportedly being followed.

The student said they saw the man driving and walking around the DeGrazia area multiple times.

Deputies received another call March 6 from other students who went through similar incidents.

PCSD describes the man as:

  • Caucasian
  • Possibly in his 50's or 60's
  • Medium to thin build
  • Between 5'7" and 6'00"
  • Gray hair with a goatee
  • Might have a midsize single cab pickup truck

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 911 or 88-crime.

