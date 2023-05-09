PCSD searching for individuals who fled the scene after attempted stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are working on locating several suspects near Catalina, Ariz.

DPS attempted to stop a car but the car fled and crashed into the intersection of Oracle Road and Edwin Road.

The suspects reportedly fled the crash location and have not been located.

PCSD says there are currently no descriptions of the individuals.

Deputies advised not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area, and report any suspicious activity to 911.