PCSD searching for escaped inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who "walked out" of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex Thursday, Oct. 20 at about 1:30 p.m.
According to PCSD, arrestees were being released from custody when Oscar Alday, 43, "walked out of the facility." He was being held on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.
The sheriff's department describes Alday as:
- Hispanic male
- 6’0” tall
- Approx.185 pounds
- Brown hair with a buzz cut, brown eyes
- Last seen wearing white boxers and no shoes.
According to the Arizona Daily Star, Alday had previously "absconded" while on probation in January of 2009, failing to report to his probation officers. At that time, he had also been convicted on domestic violence charges.
