PCSD Search and Rescue: Two hikers saved in one day

The department says both hikers were suffering from the heat and dehydration.
Multiple hikers rescued in the same day
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 09:15:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue division assisted with multiple hiker rescues on Monday.

PCSD Search and Rescue says in two separate operations, hikers were found suffering from the heat in addition to dehydration.

As summer quickly approaches and temperatures rise, it is becoming more crucial that people hitting the trails keep in mind both the weather, and making sure to bring plenty of essentials.

Some tips to beat the heat while hiking include:

  • Make sure to wear sunscreen: SPF 50+ is recommended
  • Wear a hat - a wide brim can help block some of the suns rays
  • Wear sunglasses fitted with UV protection
  • Suit up in lightweight, light-colored clothing
  • Bring plenty of water and snacks - sports drinks are useful alongside strenuous activity
