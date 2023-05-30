PCSD Search and Rescue: Two hikers saved in one day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue division assisted with multiple hiker rescues on Monday.

PCSD Search and Rescue says in two separate operations, hikers were found suffering from the heat in addition to dehydration.

As summer quickly approaches and temperatures rise, it is becoming more crucial that people hitting the trails keep in mind both the weather, and making sure to bring plenty of essentials.

Some tips to beat the heat while hiking include:

