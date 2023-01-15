Watch Now
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed

Michael Stanley
A dusting of snow at Bear Wallow by Michael Stanley.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 11:35:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed.

Deputies say the closure is because a snowstorm is affecting visibility and causing ice and snow on the road.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed Oracle Control Road's backside of Mount Lemmon until March 1st.

Updates are available at the hotline, (520) 547-7510.

