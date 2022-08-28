PCSD: Road Closure Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's department responded to a collision that took place on Catalina Highway near milepost 1.

Deputies say Catalina Highway at the base of Mount Lemmon will be closed while they investigated the situation.

No additional information on the accident is available at this time.

Traffic will be delayed. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.