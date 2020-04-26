PCSD responds to two separate hiker rescues in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to two separate hiker rescues Saturday in Sabino Canyon.

PCSD says the first call was made around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an adult man who was hiking the Phoneline trail in Sabino Canyon.

The man had twisted his ankle to the point that he couldn't walk, according to PCSD. Rescuers responded and were able to get him down the trail.

The second call was made around 1:45 p.m. of woman who reportedt a heat injury and sickness on Seven Falls trail.

The woman was provided hydration and after she rested she was able to walk out of the trail, according to PCSD.

